Bella Thorne Joins OnlyFans

Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to join Onlyfans.

The Midnight Sun star made the big announcement with a video teaser shared via Instagram earlier this week.

Thorne also opened up about her new endeavor with Paper in an article published Wednesday (August 19).

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me," she told the outlet. Last year, Thorne famously leaked her own nudes after a blackmail attempt.

For fans wishing to subscribe, access to Thorne's account costs $20 a month. A press release estimated that she will earn $1 million a month with her new income stream. Fans can expect exclusive content being posted straight from Thorne on a regular basis.

Thorne also said that she hopes to bypass Instagram's strict censorship policies using a website that has overall less censorship.

Along with the new platform, Thorne is in talks to star in a documentary about her experiences on the website.

Watch Thorne's announcement, below:

Earlier this month, Cardi B announced the launch of her own OnlyFans account.