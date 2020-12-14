Bella Thorne Slammed on Social Media After Delusionally Claiming She Was ‘First’ to the OnlyFans Party

Bella Thorne thinks she started the OnlyFans wave.

In a series of deleted Instagram stories, the 23-year-old actress went off about being the “first” to join the subscription-based platform most known for its content from adult entertainers.

“Everyone jumping on ONLY fans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool,” she wrote. “Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y’all were scared."

The former Disney Channel star made a reported $2 million in less than a week when she first joined the content-sharing subscription service in August.

OnlyFans released new pricing restrictions, including lowering the cap on paid private messages to $100, leaving many creators to believe the limitations were placed because of Thorne joining the site.

“To witness a celebrity gentrifying a platform and making obscene amounts of money without acknowledging the plight of sex workers is truly a slap in the face,” Aussie Rachel, a sex worker and OnlyFans creator, told Rolling Stone.

“Remember when Bella Thorne caused onlyfans to change their pay schedule and limit how much PPV content could cost, hurting thousands of sex workers who relied on that money to feed themselves?” one Twitter user pointed out.

Thorne said that in joining OF she hoped she could “help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site” and to “remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it.”

Cardi B, Tyga, Austin Mahone, and Tyler Posey are a few other celebrities who have created OnlyFans accounts in the past year, creating exclusive content for fans who pay a monthly subscription fee.

