Bella Thorne’s Sister Kaili Joins OnlyFans Amid Backlash, Says Sex Work Isn’t ‘Legitimate’

Bella Thorne's sister, Kaili Thorne, joined OnlyFans amid backlash from users after she seemingly dissed sex work.

According to Page Six, Kaili wrote comments on her Instagram Stories that angered sex workers. "The argument is that sex should not be work," she reportedly wrote on Tuesday (September 1). "That’s why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real."

"Would I call it legit? No," she added. "Nothing about ‘sucking for c---k’ is legitimate." She also said that the sex workers on the platform were "not creative."

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories where she seemingly dissed sex workers once again. "All your bios say the same thing: ‘Insatiable s–t.,'" she reportedly said. "Get creative and maybe you’d keep your clientele."

In a statement to the outlet, Kaili clarified that her words were not targeted at sex workers, rather people who think that they are the best. "I was not calling any sex worker ‘insatiable s - - t’ or any other type of s–t," she explained. "I was directing my comments back to these girls that call themselves that."

"I’m saying that since sex is not work to me, I don’t consider it a job to me," she added. "I’m not saying it about anyone else. What people do for a living is their choice."

She also addressed the controversy on her Instagram account on Tuesday (September 1). "I just know that all the [people] ever to know me are like, wtf [sic] did Kaili get herself into this time? My poor grandpa lol [sic]."

Bella made $2 million in her first week on OnlyFans. She was later accused of scamming OnlyFans users after she allegedly labeled PPV (pay-per-view) photos of her wearing lingerie as completely nude. In turn, numerous new rules were set in place for OnlyFans creators that limited the amount fans could give in a tip and when creators would receive their paychecks. Bella later apologized for her actions.

Kaili is a 28-year-old actress. Her name in Hawaiian means "whisper of the ocean." She grew up in Hawaii with their mother and moved to Miami with her father and half-siblings during her teenage years.