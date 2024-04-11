OMG! This 33-Second Eclipse Day Video Was Better Than the Eclipse Itself

What a moment to witness and I'm not talking about the solar eclipse during its totality, either (although yes, it was breathtakingly brilliant to witness).

Look, I know you may be tired of hearing about and seeing videos and photos from the 2024 solar eclipse of totality that mesmerized millions but I promise you this brief 33-second video is worth it.

I stumbled upon it in my Instagram feed and have watched it so many times. It's one of the most pure, natural, and authentic reactions to anything I've ever seen and if you're like most of us who are on social media and online pretty consistently every day, then that's saying something.

This video speaks for itself and if you tear up, smile as widely as you know how, or even feel all the feels you aren't alone.

Do you need a tissue? Or maybe you got the chills reacting to his reaction? Wasn't that worth watching?

Talk about a simple, yet powerfully emotional moment that we can all appreciate. NBC 5 Chicago's Pete Sack reporting live in Indianapolis, Indiana for the totality of the moon covering the sun in a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many in the United States not holding back. Pete just letting go with a genuine reaction and being a meteorologist he has an extra closeness if you will to the entire phenomenon.

His passion was shining through well before it happened, too.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, Pete has been with the station for more than 20 years and loves talking science, especially with children. I'd say we just witnessed that love didn't we from that video?

Pete is a Chicagoland native who worked as a meteorologist at television stations in Peoria, Illinois, Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin after graduating from Mississippi State University with his meteorological degree. Pete also has Seals of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

The next solar eclipse with a path of totality for the United States is in 2044 and will be visible in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

