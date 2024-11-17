Here’s How Beloved Betty White Will Grace Our Lives Again in 2025
Raise your hand if you were hoping this would happen.
She was a comic genius who made us laugh like no one else. Her warmth and charm went hand in hand. She captured hearts throughout her entire seven-decade career, from her 20s to her 90s. Betty will forever be one of America's sweethearts, and dare I say the world, too.
Now, a Forever stamp will adorn that beautiful face that always made us smile. That's right, the late, great, may she continue to Rest in Peace, legendary TV and movie icon Betty White will continue to be memorialized on her own stamp.
According to NPR, the United States Postal Service plans to issue a stamp honoring Betty sometime in 2025. It's part of a new group of stamps that highlight nature, history, and cultural icons like Betty.
An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades.The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.
She did her best to sign and respond to as many as she could and always felt badly that we never managed to get through them all.
LOOK: 100 years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell
LOOK: Ranking every U.S. state from most to least haunted
Gallery Credit: Joe Robison