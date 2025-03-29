Watch: Betty White Forever Stamp Officially Unveiled

It's here!

You've been hearing about the Betty White Forever stamp through the United States Postal Service for months to honor one of America's sweethearts, filled with career achievements and a compassionate spirit.

We knew it was coming out in 2025, and the waiting game is now over after its unveiling in Los Angeles. It happened at the LA Zoo, where Betty was a board member. It was such a perfect spot considering Betty's absolute dedication and love for the animal world.

The late, great, may she continue to rest in peace, legendary TV, movie, and philanthropic icon Betty White will continue to be memorialized forever.

The 73-cent forever stamp is based on a photo from 2010. As you know, you can always use a Forever stamp even when the price of stamps goes up.

Betty so deserves this, too. She captured basically everyone's heart throughout her entire seven-decade career. She was acting and in the spotlight starting when she was in her 20s all the way into her 90s before she passed away four years ago at 99.

According to CNN, the USPS stamp program demonstrates a commitment to a diverse range of subjects and designs.

An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades.The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.

According to NPR, her stamp is part of a new group of stamps that highlight nature, history, and cultural icons like Betty.