Beyoncé has debuted her captivating new visual album, Black Is King.

The "Brown Skin Girl" hit-maker released the film exclusively via Disney+ on Friday (July 31). Beyoncé acted as the director, writer and producer for the project alongside Emmanuel Adjei and Blitz Bazawule. The music is from her previously released album, Lion King: The Gift.

The goal of the visual album is to re-imagine the lessons from The Lion King for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." The project acts as a "celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience."

The film is jam-packed with special guests including Pharrell Williams, Kelly Rowland, Jessie Reyez, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiwa Savage and Tierra Whack. Bey's family also took part in the filming, including Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and their twins Rumi and Sir.

At the end of the film, Beyoncé left a dedication to someone very special.

"Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter – and to all our sons and daughters, the sun and moon bow for you, you are the keys to the kingdom," she wrote.

Along with her new visual album, she also released the music video for "ALREADY" featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer via YouTube.

Watch the music video, below.

