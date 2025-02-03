Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Dates Are Finally Here

Beyoncé has finally announced the tour dates for her 2025 Cowboy Carter & The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour a few months after denying rumors of a tour.

Queen Bey announced the news in an Instagram teaser on Saturday (Feb. 1) ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

First, she posted a video of a flashing neon sign that said "Cowboy Carter Tour" and followed that up with another post of herself with platinum hair and red lipstick.

On Monday (Feb. 3), she dropped the highly anticipated dates with a tour poster captioned "SHE COMING."

The reveal coincided with her historic wins at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she took home the trophies for Album of the Year, Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miley Cyrus.

Below, find out everything we know so far about Beyoncé's upcoming 2025 tour.

When Do Beyonce Tickets Go On Sale?

A Beyhive presale will take place on Feb. 11 at 12PM through Feb. 12 at 11AM local time.

Artist presale will start on Feb. 13 at 12PM and last through 10PM local time.

Finally, the general onsale will take place on Feb. 14 at 12PM local time.

How to Purchase Beyonce Tickets

According to Beyoncé's official website, subscribers signed up by Feb. 3 will receive Beyhive presale details via email.

Other fans can sign up for the artist presale by clicking on the specific tour date they want to attend via Ticketmaster.

According to Ticketmaster, the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer will also be offering four VIP packages for fans to purchase, which include the Real Live Boogie VIP Package, the Buckin' Honey Pit, the Sweet Honey Pit and the Club Ho-Down Experience.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter & The Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour Dates Revealed:

As of Feb. 2, 22 dates have been announced for the Cowboy Carter Tour, ranging from Los Angeles to London.

See the full list of Beyoncé tour dates, below.

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 5 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 21 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 4 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium