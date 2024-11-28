Beyoncé Denies Rumors of an Upcoming Tour: ‘Untrue’

Beyoncé has dismissed rumors about a potential tour next year following her highly anticipated Christmas Day halftime performance.

"Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first," her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, clarified in a post on X on Nov. 27.

This statement came shortly after Hits Daily Double, a prominent music industry publication, claimed that Beyoncé was preparing to promote a major tour.

Additional reports from The US Sun suggested that the superstar planned to announce a series of UK stadium shows for next summer, including five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 43-year-old artist has enjoyed massive success with her latest album, Cowboy Carter, a country-inspired project released in March. The album earned her 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, solidifying her status as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 career nods. Despite the accolades, Beyoncé has yet to confirm any plans for a tour.

READ MORE: Beyonce Fans Slam CMAs for Snubbing Her 'Cowboy Carter' Album

While Netflix has kept details under wraps, the singer will debut songs from Cowboy Carter during her Christmas Day halftime performance at NRG Stadium in Houston, airing live on the platform. Special guests featured on the album, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Shaboozey, are expected to join her on stage.

Beyoncé’s last tour, the Renaissance World Tour, saw her perform 56 shows across North America and Europe between May and October 2023. The tour grossed an impressive $579 million, with an accompanying concert film bringing in an additional $44.4 million at the box office.