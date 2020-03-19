Beyoncé Fans Held a ‘Homecoming’ Rewatch Party Last Night

Beyoncé fans had a virtual Netflix party to rewatch the singer's 2018 Homecoming documentary.

To make social distancing a little easier for everyone, a fan on Twitter suggested that everyone should rewatch the Grammy winner's doc together — which chronicles her historic 2018 Coachella performance — on March 18 at 9 PM ET.

The party planning all started Monday (March 16) when Jasmyn Lawson, an editorial manager at Netflix, tweeted the idea: "Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???"

Beyoncé's BeyHive was all for it, so Lawson later confirmed: "Alright, let's do this thing! How's Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)??? We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming."

However, little did she know that Queen Bey was going to get in on the watch party. Beyoncé herself endorsed the idea with a retweet — and those of you who follow the Lemonade hitmaker know she rarely tweets, so this was a very big deal.

Fans from all over the world also came together to live-tweet as they rewatched Homecoming and within the first hour, #HOMEcoming was the number one global trend. In fact, there were more than 500k tweets about the doc in the past 24 hours.

"From the bottom of my heart. I am so thankful and appreciate everyone who tweeted," Lawson tweeted after the rewatch party was over. "The world is a mess right now. We need peace and love. Beyoncé is my fave. I count on her to help me get through times like this. I'm happy the TL is full of joy and excitement."