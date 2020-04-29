Beyoncé has lent her vocals to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix!

The fellow Texans released their hot collaboration on Wednesday (April 29). The 38-year-old global superstar sings and raps on new verses along with delivering ad-libs and vocal runs over the original chorus.

Listen below:

Each of the singers’ proceeds from the track will be donated to Houston’s The Bread of Life. The charity feeds the homeless and is run out of St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Houston.

The Bread of Life has been helping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They currently feed five hundred families weekly along with delivering food to more than a hundred senior citizens.

The organization has donated over 14 tons of produce, shelf-stable food and other needed supplies to those Texans in need. They are currently working on hiring social workers and are launching a telehealth program for high-risk individuals to get help.

Read the lyrics to the "Savage" remix, below.

[Verse 1]

Queen B want no smoke with me (Okay)

Then turn this motherf--ker up eight hundred degree

Team eat, chef's kiss, she's a treat

Oh, she so bougie, bougie, bon appetit

I'm a savage, attitude nasty

Talk big s--t but my bank account matchin'

Hood, but I'm classy, rich but I'm ratchet

Haters kept my name in they mouth, now they gaggin', ah, ah

Bougie, he say they way that thang move it's a movie

I told lil' bro we gotta keep it low, leave me the room key

I done bled the block and now it's hot

B---h, I'm Tunechi, I'm mood and I'm moody

[Chorus]

I'm a savage (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah)

Acting stupid, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B---h, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B---h, I'm a savage, yeah (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh

Acting stupid, what's happening?

B----h, what's happening? (Ayy, ah)

[Verse 2]

Hips TikTok when I dance

On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans (OnlyFans)

Big B and that B stands for bands

If you wanna see some real a-s baby, here's your chance

As I say, left cheek, right cheek, drop it low and let it swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up from this gang

I been poppin' my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain (Oh, look)

Please don't get me hyped (I'm hyped), write my name in ice (Ice)

Can't argue with these lazy b---hes, I just raised my price

I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my momma was a savage, think I got this s--t from Tina

[Repeat Chorus]

[Verse 3]

Like Beyoncé, like me he want a b---h like the Stallion with the knees

He be like 'D--n, how that thang moving in them jeans'

Even D4L couldn't do it like me, like me

Oh oh

But I got this fatty ready just for you

Girl, I hope you don't catch me messing 'round with you

Talkin' to myself in the mirror-like "B---h, you my boo"

I'm the s--t, ooh (Ayy)

I need a mop to clean the floor, it's too much drip, ooh (Too much drip, ooh)

I keep a knot, I keep a watch, I keep a whip, ooh (I keep a whip, bow)

Let's play a game, Simon says I'm still that b---h, aye (Still that b---h)

I'm still that b---h, yeah, ah

[Repeat Chrous]

[Verse 4]

I heard they askin' for the Queen to buy some cameras in here

I'm a bad b---h, she's a savage, no comparison here

Imma flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror

All this money in the room, think some scammers in here

I'm comin' straight up out that third eye, whip the whip like I stirred it

Woodgrain, we swerving

Keepin' his mind on all of these curves

Coupe fly like a bird, cold on them like "Brrr"

I always keep my word, no I don't do cross-word

Stallion with the lightin', like them hot girls, them hips

I hop that s--t, the way I hopped out and slid

I pop my s--t, now watch me pop, pop again

I mopped the floor, now watch me sweep up these M's

[Repeat Chorus]

[Outro]

I'm a savage

It's the Stallion and the B

H-Town, goin' down