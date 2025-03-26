Billy Ray Cyrus Reaches Out to Estranged Daughter Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus just wants his daughters to "have fun now and be happy."

The 63-year-old country star is father to singers Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus and took to social media on Tuesday (March 25) to reveal he had been moved to tears by their most recent efforts in the music industry.

He wrote on Instagram: "Holy s--t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one … but two of his own daughters @mileycyrus @noahcyrus.

"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.

Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."

Just days ago, Noah released her single "Don't Put It All on Me" while Miley announced on Monday (March 24) that her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, will be released on May 30.

Miley shot to fame when she took on the title role of Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana in the late 2000s and "Achy Breaky Heart" hit-maker Billy Ray played her on-screen dad.

In more recent years, the pair are thought to have become somewhat estranged since Billy Ray struck up a relationship with Firerose, whom he married in October 2023 but divorced less than a year later, but the country singer did reach out to Miley on her birthday last year.

He wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it’s the best one ever! I know I dropped the ‘y.’ That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life."

Despite rumors of their apparent estrangement, Miley recently claimed that she had "a lot of love" for her father.

During an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Miley was asked about her relationship with her parents, with the host pondering: "Is it unlikely that both parents would share an equal role going through your life — where it's always going to be one or the other is closer as things evolve?"

She replied: "It's really just not the closeness. I think it's the capacity in which my mom was raised by a completely intact, beautiful family. Actually, my mom was adopted so my mom was chosen.

"Her parents couldn't have children so they wanted her more than anything in the world. So my mom came in to this world being wanted and being loved and being given the most beautiful life. My grandmother spoiled not only her but me completely rotten. My dad didn't have that.

"The way my dad was raised, he grew up very poor in a very small town. His parents were divorced when he was very young.

"My dad had a pretty rough childhood and my childhood, really—I mean, we can go on and talk about the hard times and the struggles; you know, turning in my homework and learning my lines was tough—but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house.

"And my dad didn't have that. So I have a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man he is now that I have a lot of love for."