Miley Cyrus Wins First Country Grammy Award Before Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has managed to score a country genre Grammy award before her own country star dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the 2025 Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. During the pre-telecast premiere ceremony, Beyonce and Miley were announced as the winners of the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their collaboration, "II Most Wanted," off Bey's Cowboy Carter record.

The win marks Miley's first-ever country category Grammy award, something her estranged father has yet to achieve in his own genre.

Billy Ray began his music career back in 1992. In 1993, his hit song "Achy Breaky Heart" was nominated in the Best Country Vocal Performance (Male), Record of the Year and Best New Artist categories at the Grammys.

The following year, he was nominated for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for the song "Romeo."

Billy Ray won his first Grammy awards in 2020 for his work on Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video categories. The song was also nominated for Record of the Year.

In 2015, Miley was nominated for her first Grammy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Bangerz.

In 2024, she won her first two Grammys in the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance categories for "Flowers."

As of publishing she is currently a three-time Grammy winner and nine-time nominee, while her father is a two-time Grammy winner and seven-time nominee.