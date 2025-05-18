Three Reasons Why Power Lines Are a Bird’s Favorite Place to Hang Out

It's where they hang out, just like humans have bars and restaurants, around the pool or at the beach.

These feathered friends love to perch. Sometimes, maybe it's a date or friends' day out, or an entire party with flocks gathered along power lines. Sometimes we see just a couple, other times flocks upon flocks gather.

Here's why birds are all about power lines.

MEET N GREET

According to the A-Z Animals website, birds that migrate get together for a couple of days, giving time for stragglers to arrive before flying south for the winter. Or they could be on their way north for the summer.

These massive groupings usually happen on power lines where there is plenty of space to gather before they begin their trek together.

WARMTH

Huddling together for warmth crosses all species. While birds aren't necessarily curling up together on these power wires, they do often stand close to each other, sharing warmth.

And get this.

According to A-Z Animals, they're not just using the power line to be able to perch close to each other in a long line or small groups during the colder months; the electricity radiating through the wires also adds warmth to their little feet.

A-Z Animals notes that in the summer, you'll notice they're sitting farther apart.

BIRD'S EYE VIEW

According to the Bird Fact website, the bird's eye view they have when they're perched on top of power lines is also for safety, often more so than a tree.

Not only do birds have a moment to conserve their energy and take a restful break, but they're high enough away from prey like coyotes and cats.

According to A-Z Animals, this allows them to relax and be less guarded. Who among us doesn't like a stress-free environment?

REALLY? What You've Heard About Crows Is Bizarrely True and a Bit Frightening

Another reason birds love power lines, according to Bird Fact, is that it gives them the best view for spotting their own prey, which often becomes dinner.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale