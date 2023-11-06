4 Reasons Why Birds Sit on Power Lines

Those feathered friends of ours just love to perch on power lines. Sometimes we see just a couple of them other times it kind of feels like Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror movie, The Birds where they're are dozens and dozens lined up on power lines just staring down at us.

It's not just about birds incorporating power lines into their lives because they're a natural part of the landscape, rather it's them taking advantage of them, and here are the four main ways they do just that proving that having a birdbrain doesn't mean stupidity.

MEET N GREET

According to the A-Z Animals website, birds that migrate get together for a couple fo days giving time for stragglers to arrive before flying south for the winter and then returning in the summer. These massive groupings usually happen on power lines where there is plenty of space to gather before they begin their trek together.

WARMTH

it's not just us humans that huddle together for warmth. Obviously, all animals do it. And while birds aren't necessarily curling up together on these power lines they do often stand close to each other sharing body warmth.

However, according to A-Z Animals, they're not just using the power line to be able to perch close to each other in a long line or in small groups during the colder months, the electricity radiating through the wires also adds warmth to their little feet. A-Z Animals notes that in the summer you'll see them sitting further apart.

BIRDS EYE VIEW

According to the Bird Fact website, this bird's eye view perched on top of wires is even better and safer than a tree. Not only do birds have a moment to conserve their energy and take a restful break, but they're high enough away from prey like coyotes and cats.

According to A-Z Animals, this allows them to relax and be less guarded and who among us doesn't like a stress-free environment?

BIRDS EYE VIEW 2

Another reason birds love power lines according to Bird Fact is that it gives them the best view for spotting their prey which often becomes dinner. Especially those bigger birds while the keen eyesight birds have according to A-Z Animals allows smaller birds to home in on insects and berries they can't see from a lower perspective.

