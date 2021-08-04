Blackpink's Jisoo is officially a blonde!

On Wednesday (Aug. 4), Jisoo posted a selfie of her new hair on Instagram, revealing bangs and a temporary "xo" tattoo below her eye.

"xoxo #lovesickgirls," she captioned the post. She also re-posted the selfie to her Instagram Stories, where she celebrated the group's recent concert film, BLACKPINK: The Movie.

“In celebration of the movie’s release, I’m revealing my blonde hair that I’ve been hiding, hehehehehe. I Love U Blinks," she wrote.

See her new hair, below.

The 140-minute movie, which commemorates the fifth anniversary of the iconic girl group, features over a dozen songs and chronicles their journey to stardom. The film has earned an impressive score of 8.9/10 on IMDB.

Over the years, Jisoo has sported black, brown and red-purple ombre hair colors. Every time she switches it up, she impresses fans. In fact, Blinks can't get enough of her new style. See some of their best reactions to the new ddu-du ddu-'do, below.

Jisoo recently celebrated her 10th anniversary with YG Entertainment. She was signed by the entertainment company and selected to become a trainee on July 30, 2011. The talented singer passed a series of rigorous auditions by singing a rendition of "I Have a Lover," which was originally performed by Lee Eun Mi.

Last month, Blinks paid tribute to Jisoo by trending "A decade with Jisoo" worldwide on Twitter. Fans shared their favorite memories and moments of the Blackpink superstar.