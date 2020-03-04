Is BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga’s upcoming album?

Last week, fans began to speculate that the girl group will be featured on Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, which is due out in April. The United Kingdom's Capital FM also reported on the rumor, which furthered the speculation.

It seems as though we will have to wait for an official announcement to learn if there is a collaboration in the works. However, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement on Wednesday (March 4) about the rumors.

“[BLACKPINK] is working on a lot of projects," the company said. "It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement.” BLACKPINK is reported to make their comeback in the first half of 2020, Soompi reported.

Ariana Grande is also rumored to be another featured collaboration with the "Stupid Love" singer on Chromatica. Grande has been liking numerous posts on social media pertaining to the album.