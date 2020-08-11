Blackpink Announce Selena Gomez as Surprise Collaborator for Next Single

It's official! Selena Gomez is the featured guest singer on Blackpink's upcoming new single.

The K-pop group, composed of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé, revealed their highly anticipated collaborator on Tuesday (August 11) in a press release.

"Global pop sensations Blackpink have announced that multi-platinum singer/songwriter Selena Gomez will appear on their forthcoming single. Due out on August 28, the new single will serve as the second single from Blackpink’s highly anticipated debut album, set for release via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records on October 2," the release reads.

On Twitter, Gomez gushed about working with Blackpink, sharing that she is "so, so excited" about the collab.

The announcement comes following speculation over the summer that the group worked with Gomez for their upcoming album. There were also rumors that the mystery guest could be Ariana Grande.

The yet-to-be-unveiled single isn't the first time the sensational K-pop quartet have worked with a Western artist.

Earlier this year, Blackpink teamed up with Lady Gaga for her Chromatica single "Sour Candy." In 2018, they worked with Dua Lipa on the song "Kiss and Make Up."

The group also previously revealed they'd love to work with artists such as Halsey, Billie Eilish and Tyga in the future.

Blackpink released their latest single, "How You Like That," in June. Watch the music video below: