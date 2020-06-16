Lady Gaga and Blackpink released the lyric video for their hit collab, "Sour Candy."

Gaga debuted the new video game-inspired visualizer for "Sour Candy" on Tuesday (June 16). The new video keeps with the 34-year-old "Rain On Me" singer's futuristic vibe for her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The lyric video shows Gaga and Blackpink members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé as players in a video game, while each woman has their own personalized virtual reality avatar that looks somewhat like a blobby Y2K alien creature. Lyrics, in both English and Korean, show up inside their chat boxes as the "game" progresses.

Watch the video, below.

Gaga spoke highly of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé during a recent interview with TVGroove. "It was a really exciting collaboration," she said. "I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also celebrate me. [We] had a great time together making this song."

"Sour Candy" wasn't Gaga's only knock-out collaboration on her latest album. She also released "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande and "Sine From Above" featuring Elton John.