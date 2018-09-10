Because nothing says, "I love you!" like trolling your husband on Instagram, Blake Lively celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary with Ryan Reynolds by making a joke about his, uh, size.

You see, a few days ago, Reynolds posted a photo of a truck with a giant, billboard-sized picture of him promoting his gin brand, Aviation. Lively, being a considerate wife, decided not to comment right away, but instead wait until their anniversary — you know, to give Reynold's company (and his self-esteem) an extra boost.

"Who needs a mini van?" she wrote. "I'm driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE."

Knowing Reynolds, he's probably off somewhere dreaming up the perfect comeback. When Lively alluded to their sex life in a Deadpool 2 post earlier this year (again, that woman is nothing if savvy when it comes to getting her man some promo), Reynolds responded, "If someone accidentally teaches our daughters to read someday, they might see this. Get it together."

And when reports began circulating that he and Lively were "struggling" to spend quality time together, he retorted on Twitter, "I wish. I could us a little more 'me time.'"

Trolling, to be continued!