Steve Burns, the former host of the kid's show Blue's Clues, is selling his awesome house in Brooklyn. It's a converted shop and garage... and, of course, it's even blue!

The house was completed in 2008 and uses upcycled materials including wood from the Coney Island boardwalk, which make up the courtyard deck. Roof beams from the garage were reused as planks for the interior walls.

Even the front of the former garage was left "as is" with ironic blue paint that just slightly hints at the former career of its owner.

The home is whimsical, cool and just seems to be the appropriate house that Steve from Blue's Clues would live in.

Now, he wants to live somewhere else and this little gem could be yours for about $3.35 million.

Check out the amazing pictures of this one-of-a-kind home, below.