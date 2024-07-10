Where Does the Phrase ‘Bob’s Your Uncle’ Come From and Who is Bob?

I heard the phrase "...and Bob's Your Uncle" a couple times in the last couple of weeks in a couple of movies or television shows. I had no idea what it meant and it wasn't the first time I heard it I just never really thought about researching the phrase until now. I feel like I'm hearing it more and more.

Have you heard the phrase before? I've never heard it outside of shows or movies but now, if I do, then I'll know what it means.

First, here's what it means, then I'll tell you who 'Bob' actually is.

According to the Amazing Talker website, it's the last thing you say after giving instructions on how to do something that's relatively easy peasy.

The phrase "Bob's your uncle" is a colloquial expression that is used to mean "and there you have it" or "and that's all there is to it." It is often used to indicate that something is easy or straightforward.

For example, let's say you're teaching someone how to take a photo with their phone. You could say "Open the camera app on your phone, point your phone at what you want to take a picture of, click the button under the word photo, and Bob's Your Uncle.

Talk about random right? So who is Bob and where did this phrase come from? According to the Phrases website, it's all about nepotism.

In the late 1800s British Prime Minister Robert "Bob" Gascoyne-Cecil made his nephew, Arthur James Balfour, the Minister for Ireland. Apparently Arthur would not only refer to the British Prime Minister as Uncle Bob, but it was said that he received the appointment quickly and easily, simply because Bob was his uncle.

Well okay then, that was an effortless and easy peasy explanation. I think I may start using it.

