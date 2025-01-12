What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Alcohol on a Plane

No one thinks twice if you drink in the morning at an airport bar or while flying.

Basically, besides being at a resort on vacation or enjoying a mimosa with your weekend brunch, airports and airplanes are judgement-free areas for morning drinking or a random Tuesday afternoon cocktail.

Time is different when you're flying.

Whether you're toasting a getaway, are a nervous flyer, have been dealing with delays, are flying to a funeral, are traveling for business, or maybe visiting family, it's just a different world, which is why drinking at any time isn't looked at twice.

Reality is different at airports, but does that drinking affect you differently at 37,000 feet?

What Alcohol Does to Your Body While Flying

According to the Eater website, when airlines pressurize the cabins so we travelers can all breathe safely, most of us adjust pretty well; however, even pressurizing planes can still mean lower oxygen levels in our blood. This is why we feel dried out, and jet lagged no matter what time zones we crossed and how.

Also, according to the Health website, drinking those adult beverages can put extra stress on our cardiovascular system because of the pressurization.

Mixing these lower oxygen levels in our blood with alcohol is exactly why that beer or mini bottle of vodka not only tastes different but also hits us differently. Carbonated drinks, whether it's champagne or a rum with coke, could hit your system more quickly, according to Eater.

Our bodies are already working harder to circulate blood and oxygen when flying according to Health, so if some healthy people can still be negatively affected, think how people with underlying conditions can be affected.

If the goal is for alcohol to help you sleep on a plane, even if you fall asleep, you're barely reaching REM, which is the sleep we need to truly be rested and rejuvenated.

Best Adult Beverages to Drink on Planes

Bloody Marys and fruitier wines are the best if you must drink while flying. If you prefer to drink beer or carbonated mixed drinks for whatever reason while traveling, drink those at the airport bar prior to boarding, according to Eater.

As with everything in life, always drink water to stay hydrated when flying, especially if you plan to partake.

