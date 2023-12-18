Boyfriend Upset His Girlfriend Won’t Work on Her Fitness: ‘Her Health Is in Jeopardy’

A man on Reddit is asking what to do when it comes to wanting his girlfriend to be more active.

In his post, the man shares that he and his girlfriend have been together for two years and that things are generally going well. However, he says their lifestyles don't line up.

"I’m active and fit. She rarely works out and has gained some weight (but I wouldn’t say she’s overweight). I actually prefer her with more weight as she’s now curvy and more attractive to me this way. But overall her fitness level is poor. We went on a few moderate hikes and she had to take so many breaks and we had to cut them short," the man began.

"I mentioned some trips I wanted to take but they’d require her to be more fit. I wouldn’t go on these trips with her in her current condition. When I said this she seemed offended, but it’s true. She would not be able to do machu pichu or the Italian Dolomites today. Whenever I try working out together she completely dismisses it," he continued.

The man then goes on to say that his girlfriend's level of fitness could pose a problem for them outside of activities.

"Since she doesn’t look overweight she flips it on me that I’m shallow and asking for her to be in better shape to look 'as good as she used to' when honestly I think she looks better now and have said this. But in having this argument I am realizing, with this mentality what if she continues to gain more weight to a point where it does become an issue, and her health is in jeopardy or Im no longer as attracted to her? I don’t see it getting to that point but her mentality made me consider the likelihood of that happening," he revealed.

"Originally I did not see this as a dealbreaker to date as she has other amazing qualities. But her complete reluctance to improve has made me realize this is a more important aspect and if she doesn’t make more of an effort I don’t think we’re compatible longer term," he concludes before asking if he is in the wrong.

People in the comments section were divided over who is in the wrong.

"YTA for expecting her to meet your exacting fitness standards when it doesn’t sound like she wants to. Does she actually have any interest in Machu Pichu? I technically could but I definitely wouldn’t," someone shared.

"Nah. I think its fine if you don't share every hobby. maybe you can hike alone or with friends, she can do something else and find something else to bond over that you both enjoy?" one person advised.

"Stop complaining. YTA," another person added.

"NTA. Find someone who enjoys the outdoors as much as you do," one person shared.