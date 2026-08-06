Wait... Are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid married?

That appears to be the question everyone is asking after the couple was spotted wearing matching wedding bands in Paris.

While neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed the news, a new report claims the famously private pair quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

A Secret Wedding?

According to Naughty But Nice, Cooper and Hadid reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony that was intentionally kept out of the spotlight.

Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event. No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them — not the headlines.

The report surfaced after the couple was photographed in Paris on Aug. 3 wearing what People identified as matching wedding bands from French luxury jeweler Boucheron.

Why All the Secrecy?

According to another insider, attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding last month only reinforced the couple's decision to do the exact opposite.

Watching Taylor's wedding only confirmed they'd made the right decision. They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.

For now, Cooper and Hadid have not confirmed the report, and another source suggested the public shouldn't expect an official announcement anytime soon.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Real-Life ‘Love Story’ Ends at the Altar

"Privacy wasn't a compromise — it was the plan from the very beginning," the insider said.