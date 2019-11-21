Brenda Song said she wasn't considered for a role in Crazy Rich Asians because she wasn't "Asian enough."

The former Disney Channel star, who's famous for playing London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, made the shocking revelation during a recent interview with Teen Vogue, in which she opened up about the heartbreak she felt after her managers told her she couldn't audition for any part in the movie.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever,” she told the magazine. “Their reasoning behind that, what they said, was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words."

"It broke my heart," she admitted.

Song revealed the casting snub even made her re-evaluate her acting career.

She explained, "I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can’t even audition for it? I’ve auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you’re not going to let me do it? You’re going to fault me for having worked my whole life?’ I was like, ‘Where do I fit?'”

Ultimately, the 31-year-old actress didn't let it get her down and she went on to land a number of other roles, including a part in the Hulu series, Dollface, and Netflix's Secret Obsession.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has since addressed Song’s claims, tweeting that he feels "horrible" she feels this way. He also said the only reason he "didn't need her to audition because I already knew who she was."

"I love @BrendaSong and that sucks if anything of that nature was ever communicated," he added in a second tweet. "Bums me out she thought it was anything but.”

As of right now, Song has yet to respond to Chu's tweets.