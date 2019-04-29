Brenda Song Opens Up About Her Fellow Child Star Boyfriend Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song revealed how she and boyfriend Macaulay Culkin bonded over their similar child star pasts.

"Child actors, we don't even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know," the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

She didn't give any further details about their relationship, but it's clear the couple did have a comparable upbringing. As you all know, Culkin became a household name after his starring role in Home Alone and Song played London Tipton on Disney's Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside Cole and Dylan Sprouse for three seasons—an experience she describes as "weird," "shocking" and "sweet."

Though Song doesn't think she'll ever reprise her role on the show, she did have some words of advice she wishes she should have given her younger self. "'It's gonna be OK. Just remember you don't have to listen to anyone else. Go with your gut instinct. Because at the end of the day, your opinion is the only one that matters,'" she said.

These days, she voices a young girl named Anne Boonchuy in Disney's Amphibia, an animated series about a 13-year-old who's magically sent to a world of amphibians.

As for her and Culkin, the two are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles.