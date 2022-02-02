Brenda Song Shares the Truth About Raising Her and Macaulay Culkin’s Baby

Brenda Song revealed what life has been like after welcoming her first baby with Macaulay Culkin.

In an interview with The Cut, the Dollface actress spoke candidly about her and Culkin's son. The couple welcomed baby Dakota in April 2021. They named him after Culkin's late sister Dakota, who passed away in 2008 in a car accident. She was 29.

"The biggest challenge is being away from family," Song said of working while raising a child. "I know everyone feels that way. There were so many long days where I’d get home and my son would already be asleep."

Song revealed that she put pressure on herself to continue breastfeeding Dakota while she was working. The former Disney Channel star often asked her mother to bring the baby to set when her Hulu series was filming.

"I pumped throughout production," Song shared. "Me and Kat [Dennings] would sit there and go over lines. She was the best, hiding me and holding up my sweater while I pumped."

Song also shared going back to work was much harder than she anticipates. At the time, she "had no idea what [she] was doing."

"I pride myself on always being first on set," Song said. "So to be like, 'Hey, I need 20 minutes to pump' was difficult. The hours away from my son took a toll on me. Learning my own boundaries while trying to take care of my son and my family — that was hard. But I had a great support system and knew my son was taken care of; I just had FOMO."

The actress added that "missing those hours with my newborn son, it pains me, but at the end of the day, Mama’s got to put food on the table. You’ve got to make those sacrifices. Hopefully, he’ll understand."

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum noted that she and Culkin are "very hands-on" when it comes to their baby, and they don't have a nanny.

However, Song's mother has been helping out ever since Dakota was born. The actress advises anyone who may be considering getting pregnant makes sure they have help, if possible, because parents often "want to do it all and you physically can’t."

Song and Culkin split household duties and are currently focused on being communicative with each other to help navigate parenthood.

"Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, 'Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready,'" Song explained.

Culkin and Song began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand. People reports that the couple got engaged in January 2022.

Disney Stars Who Dated Each Other Below, discover the most iconic Disney couples, including pairs you may have forgotten about!