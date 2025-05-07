How to Get $75 in Free DoorDash Credits This Mother’s Day

DoorDash is offering customers a special promotion through Mother's Day this year so people can give their mom what she probably really wants: a break!

According to a press release, between May 9 and May 11, any customer who orders a bouquet through the DoorDash app will automatically unlock up to $50 in credit on the app, or up to $75 for DashPass members.

How to Get Free DoorDash Credits This Mother's Day

Just place an order for a fresh bouquet of flowers from any of thousands of local and national participating florist or floral providers on DoorDash.

During checkout, add additional gifts from a nearby store to your flower delivery using DoubleDash. Some participating stores include Starbucks, Dunkin, ULTA Beauty and Sephora.

Just make sure to add your items to the shopping cart within 15 minutes. Your free DoorDash credits up to $75 will be auto-applied at checkout. (No codes necessary, while supplies last!)

READ MORE: Walmart Stores Not Closing in These States After All

This year's "DoorDad" promotion was launched with the help of actress and former Disney Channel star Brenda Song.

"Now that I have two kids, I know firsthand that decision-making fatigue is real and that moms should not be taking on more mental load on Mother’s Day of all days," the Running Point actress said in a statement.

"Working with DoorDash to encourage everyone to lean on ‘DoorDad’ on Mother’s Day hit on exactly what I want this Mother’s Day, which is simply a beautiful bouquet of flowers and to sit back and relax," she added.

Song is mother to two sons with actor Macaulay Culkin: Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2.

The Hollywood couple met at mutual friend Seth Green's house in 2014 and later reunited for the film Changeland in 2017, which is when they began dating.

The pair got engaged in 2022 and are currently planning their wedding.

Mother's Day 2025 is this Sunday (May 11).

Celebrities Who Have a Lot of Kids From reality TV stars to legendary musicians, these celebrities have more children than you could fit in a minivan! Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard