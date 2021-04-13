How did Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin meet?

On Monday (April 12), it was revealed that Song and Culkin, who have been together for over three years, welcomed their first child together.

Sharing the news with Esquire, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Dakota Song Culkin. The first-time parents told the magazine, "We're overjoyed." Weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces, she was born on April 5 at 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles and is named after Culkin's sister who passed in 2008.

Culkin and Song first met in Thailand while filming Seth Green's film, Changeland. The two actors were then spotted having dinner in July 2017 at Craig's in Los Angeles, followed by a double date that September at Knott's Berry Farm with Green and his wife, Clare Grant.

Though the pair, who bonded over their shared experience of being child stars, has kept a pretty low profile over the past few years, last year Song couldn't help but gush over her love for Culkin on his 40th birthday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she wrote in an Instagram post last August. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Even though there's no evidence of any wedding bells yet, Culkin spoke about his "pretty little family" on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in August 2018 -- not too long after the two made it official.

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move,” he said. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

Culkin also made one of the cringiest statements about his relationship. "This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he told Rogan in the same interview. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

He then added, “I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Now, it looks like he got his wish.