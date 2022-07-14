Bride and Groom Sign Contract Promising Not to Eat Pizza or Skip the Gym

Weddings, a magical day for a bride and a groom. However, for one couple, their day involved a bizarre prenuptial agreement.

According to The Mirror, bride Shanti and groom Mintu's signature on the dotted line included just one pizza per month and go to the gym every day.

That was not the end of the usual stipulations. Other inclusions also featured having to take a good picture at every party, shopping after every 15 days and partying late but only with each other.

Additional terms stated that they will always say yes to a traditional Indian dish called ghar ka khana. They also pledged to wear a saree every day and have Sunday morning breakfast tum banaogay.

The publication goes on to claim that it was the wife that came up with the agreement, but that both she and the husband agreed to it.

It is worth noting that prenuptial agreements are not legal in India. The law of the land there does not consider marriage as a contract. Nevertheless, it does not stop some business families from creating them.

Instead, if there is a prenuptial agreement, it is often used to provide clarity to the wife on what she would receive in case of a divorce.

However, in the case of Shanti and Mintu, the contract appeared to be an agreement between the pair regarding diet, lifestyle and attire.

It is worth noting that this is not the only unusual agreement that couples have come to.

Other agreements were revealed by US lawyers working in the industry. In one such case, a person made a request that said their husband's weight "should not exceed 180 pounds and if it does, he must pay the wife $5,897 for every additional pound annually until back to target weight."

Another said that the wife must lose all her baby weight in 10 months after having given birth on schedule.

While a third stipulated that they must have sex at least three times per week.

The clauses were previously revealed to Cosmopolitan.