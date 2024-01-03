Bride Won’t Allow Sister-in-Law’s 5-Year-Old Daughter to Wear White Dress to Her Wedding

A soon-to-be bride is frustrated with her sister-in-law, who asked if her 5-year-old daughter could wear a white gown to the upcoming wedding.

"My partner and I are getting married in February. On Christmas Day my soon-to-be sister-in-law asked if her 5-year-old daughter could wear a white dress to the wedding. She told me it was in a shop front in our local shopping center. I was so stunned I didn’t really respond either way," the bride-to-be wrote on Reddit.

READ MORE: Man Boycotting Sister’s Wedding After She Called His Wife a ‘Fraud’

"Afterwards I told my partner and he said he would speak to his sister. Today I saw the dress and it is basically a wedding dress, big and white tulle with a detailed floral lace body," she continued.

The dress request came after her sister-in-law asked if they could order her daughter a flower crown that matched hers.

"She isn’t a flower girl, we aren’t having any bridal party as part of our day," the frustrated bride clarified, concluding her post.

READ MORE: The Most Googled Celebrity Weddings of 2023

In the comments, Reddit users met her post with mixed reactions.

"Clearly your sister is trying to sneak her in as a flower girl by the back door. You are [not the a--hole] to say no. It's your wedding. But being NTA doesn't make you a hero," one person wrote.

"No, a 5-year-old won't 'upstage' the bride, but that's not the point ... Letting her wear white and a flower crown to a wedding where she's not even the flower girl is kind of like when people let their kids blow out someone else's birthday candles. Not every party is going to be about her, and she needs to learn that sometimes, someone else is in the spotlight and we celebrate them, not ourselves," another chimed in.

"I broadly agree with no white or ball gowns at a wedding as etiquette, but your niece is a 5-year-old, whatever she's wearing can't be 'basically a wedding dress' because 5-year-olds can't get married," someone else commented.