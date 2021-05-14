As reunions and spinoffs of popular television shows and movies arise, one of pop culture's favorite cheerleader franchises is getting the spooky treatment, and to that we say: Bring It On!

According to SYFY's 2021/2022 content slate announcement this week, the Bring It On film franchise based on 2000 cult classic will receive a spooky new original movie spinoff. Bring It On: Halloween is set to premiere at some point in 2022, on non-theatrical platforms.

According to SYFY, the movie's synopsis reads, "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."

Written by journalist and author Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk) and award-winning film and television director Rebekah McKendry (Tales of Halloween and All the Creatures Were Stirring), Bring It On: Halloween will be produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment as the first non-comedic movie and the seventh overall installment from the franchise.

The pom poms of Bring It On first waved in the air nearly 21 years ago. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, the teen flick is about "a champion high school cheerleading squad [that] discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school and must scramble to compete at this year's championships," according to IMDb.

The success of the movie an the box office and on video/DVD led to five sequels.

Other releases announced on SYFY's 2021/2022 slate include Chucky (the first-ever television show based on Child's Play), Day of the Dead and Slumber Party Massacre.