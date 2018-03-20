Britney Spears Poses for KENZO’s Latest Fashion Campaign (PHOTOS)

She may like to show off her impromptu runway strut on Instagram, but Britney Spears is now officially a fashion model in her own right. (Dreams do come true!)

The pop star poses for iconic French-Japanese fashion line KENZO for their latest campaign, La Collection Memento. The collection, which is grounded in the brand's signature denim, is themed around "Icons," making Spears an obvious choice: According to a press release, "Britney is certainly an icon and the quintessential queen of denim." (Facts.)

Shot by fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, the campaign photos feature Spears wearing a variety of edgy streetwear looks from the line, including a cropped green KENZO logo sweatshirt, a floral tropical coordinate and a full denim look, including jean boots and baseball cap.

Spears said she was "really flattered when KENZO approached me to be the face of their line."

"I love the brand, and with denim being a big part of this collection, it made it that much more appealing to me since denim is such a part of my own style," she continued in a statement. "Having Peter Lindbergh on board made the opportunity exciting, too."

See photos from the campaign, which was shot in Los Angeles, below: