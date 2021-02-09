Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Just Went Off on Her Dad: ‘Jamie Is a Total Dick’

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is no longer holding back how he really feels about Britney's conservatorship.

On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Sam Asghari revealed his true feelings towards the singer's father and conservator, Jamie Spears, amid the on-going conservatorship battle and current spotlight stemming from Hulu and FX’s Framing Britney Spears documentary.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick,” Asghari wrote on his his Instagram Story.

@samasghari / Instagram

“I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with People on Monday (Feb. 8), the 27-year-old model and actor showed heartfelt support for the "Piece of Me" singer.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Despite staying relatively private, the pair have been dating since 2016 and often share photos of their relationship on Instagram. Spears can't marry while the conservatorship remains in place, or without her father's permission.

Back in October, Spears’ makeup artist Maxi told the Calababes Podcast that her father made her relationship with Asghari very difficult from the start.

“At that time, she was under the conservatorship basically controlled by the father, but even at that time she was able to bring in Sam as a boyfriend,” he said. “Now Sam was put through hell by the father and I can’t detail all the things that he went through, but he went through a lot of hell to even be with her.”

“I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things,” Maxi added. “We’re talking about some Handmaid’s Tale-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now. She would’ve probably been married to Sam by now. She would have groups of friends around her.”