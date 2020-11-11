Britney Spears ‘Afraid of Her Father’ as Judge Rules To Maintain His Conservator Status

A judge has ruled that Britney Spears' father will remain in his conservatorship role, for now.

On Tuesday (November 10), a hearing was held in Los Angeles concerning the singer's conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny refused to suspend Britney's father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship at this time. The judge told the court that she would hear arguments in the future for his suspension or removal from his estate role.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said in court, according to the Associated Press. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Samuel added that the pop icon is a "high-functioning conservatee" who should at least have warning of her father's actions in her estate, something that he has allegedly not provided her.

Jamie's attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen called Samuel's comments "inadmissible hearsay." She added, "I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension."

During the hearing, Britney's mother, Lynne, spoke about her ex-husband and daughter. She called their relationship "toxic" and that it breaks her heart that it has come to this.