Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Waited So Long to Be Free’ But is Afraid to Make a Mistake

Britney Spears is getting candid about her new freedom and the worries that come with it.

On Friday (Oct. 15), the "Toxic" singer wrote an honest Instagram post about her conservatorship ending and becoming a free, independent woman for the first time in thirteen years. While her father, Jamie Spears, has been removed as her financial conservator, she is still under the conservatorship for the time being until more legal proceedings take place at a future time.

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in," she began. "And now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!!"

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

Britney said that some of the things that do scare her are the "creepy" paparazzi who follow her home and hide in trees. She also has to drive by a school where kids apparently try and scare her. "It's like they want me to do something crazy," she added.

"So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame," she admitted. "I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years!!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!"

Alongside her post, she shared a photo of her living room where she put up a Christmas tree. Britney explained that she's celebrating the holiday early this year "because why not?".

"I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on," she commented.

Britney teased the possibility of doing an interview concerning the way her former conservator/father and her sister, Jamie Lynn, have treated her. Britney has called out her younger sister on Instagram on more than one occasion.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime… I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me," she concluded.