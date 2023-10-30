50 Nostalgic Photos of Britney Spears in the ’90s and Early 2000s

Britney Spears has always been an innovator, whether behind the mic, on stage, on the red carpet or even just running personal errands.

Spears' rise to fame beginning in 1998 is legendary alone. Her debut single, "...Baby One More Time," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the biggest and most influential pop culture moments of all time, from its iconic schoolgirl music video to Spears' oft-imitated, never-quite-replicated vocal style.

But Spears' star only shone brighter from there. In the immediate years following her debut, she released smash hit after hit, such as "Toxic," "I'm a Slave 4 U" and "Everytime" — all of which were top 50 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the early 2000s.

Spears was unstoppable in the early '90s and 2000s — not just musically, but also as a bona fide It Girl of the era.

Her personal style and tour wardrobe inspired countless Y2K trends as she pushed the boundaries of fashion, offering provocative, charismatic sartorial looks that still inspire to this day, from her iconic head-to-toe denim look to her many midriff-baring outfits.

Over the past 25 years, few have been able to capture the success of Spears — let alone come close to matching the impact she had during the late '90s and early 2000s — making Britney Spears truly one of a kind.