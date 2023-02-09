An alleged intervention for Britney Spears has been deemed "unnecessary," according to reports.

A source told Page Six that a previously planned intervention for the singer was scrapped after it was deemed unneeded.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted," the source claimed.

According to Page Six, Spears allegedly agreed to meet with a doctor Wednesday (Feb. 8), which "went well."

TMZ reports an intervention was allegedly scheduled to take place Tuesday (Feb. 7) after "people closest to" the pop icon, including husband Sam Asghari, became "alarmed" by her behavior.

According to TMZ, those orchestrating the intervention planned to try to convince Spears to stay at a rental house for "several months," where she would receive "medical treatment and psychological counseling."

As of publishing, neither Spears nor her reps have commented on the reports.

News of the alleged intervention comes after months of intense media and public scrutiny surrounding the pop star, who was the victim of an allegedly abusive 13-year conservatorship.

In January 2023, police were called to Spears' home to perform a wellness check orchestrated by some of her fans.

"Things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," Spears wrote in a statement following the police check, saying the incident made her feel "gaslit and bullied."

She asked her fans and the public to respect her privacy moving forward.

Just days prior, Spears was filmed and harassed by patrons at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Tabloids claimed the pop star was acting "manic" at the restaurant, though footage appeared instead to show a woman simply reacting to being filmed and harassed without her consent.