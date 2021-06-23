Britney Spears Says She’s ‘About to Pass Out’ During Concert in Alarming Resurfaced Footage

A resurfaced video of Britney Spears performing while sick has gone viral ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

On Tuesday (June 22), a fan named Zachary Gordon tweeted a video of Britney performing on July 19, 2018, in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Event Center. Prior to Gordon filming the show, the "Toxic" singer's backup dancers invited a fan named Fred to come onstage to join Britney in a performance of her song "Freakshow."

“It’s going to be really, really hot up here. I’m warning you,” Britney told the audience during the moment. “I’m about to pass out, and I’m sick. I have, actually, a 102 fever right now."

The fan tweeted that, at the time of the concert, he was amazed that she performed while sick. Gordon now believes that she was forced to put on the concert.

In newly released confidential court records obtained by The New York Times, Britney claimed that she was "forced to perform while sick with a 104 degree fever, calling it one of the scariest moments of her life."

On Wednesday (June 23), Britney is expected to make a rare appearance in court, virtually, in her attempt to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his role as conservator.

Jamie currently acts as a co-conservator of Britney's finances, though is not currently acting as her personal conservator. He stepped down from that role in September 2019 and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery. Jodi is in charge of caring for Britney's major life decisions, including medical treatment and security.