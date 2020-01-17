BTS released the first single, "Black Swan," from their new album, Map of the Soul: 7.

One week after teasing the Suga-led track "Shadow," the group surprised fans by dropping the new song and its accompanying music video on Friday (January 17), which features a performance by Slovenian's MN Dance Company. Though BTS members – RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V — don't appear, it does give their ARMY an idea about what to expect from this new era.

The video opens with a quote from Martha Graham, "A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is more painful," which reflects the song's message about an artist's relationship with their work.

According to a press release for the track, "BTS dives deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden. The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them. The very moment they come face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself."

Watch BTS' "Black Swan" music video, below:

You can check out the full lyrics to "Black Swan" as well, translated via LyricsKpop.net.

Map of the Soul: 7 arrives February 21, and is the follow up to their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona. Last month, the boys also announced they'll be headed on tour in 2020. There are no details regarding official dates just yet, but when the information becomes available you can buy tickets here.