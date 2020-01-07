BTS' new album, Map of the Soul: 7, has an official release date.

On Tuesday (January 7), BigHit Entertainment announced the group's new project will drop next month.

"Hello. BTS Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21," the agency wrote on Twitter (via the website Weverse). "Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the fan cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of ARMY."

Immediately after the news was announced, the boys took over Twitter's trending section with hashtags like #7IScoming, BTSIsComing, BTScomeback and #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7.

The group's loyal ARMY also shared their excited reactions.

BTS then sent fans over the edge after tweeting and deleting the number "7."

Stay tuned for more updates on BTS' comeback album.

Map of the Soul: 7's release date follows news that the boys will be headed on tour in 2020. Though no details or official concert dates (you can buy tickets here when they're available) have been revealed, BTS shared a teaser image on social media that sees all seven of their shadows in a pool of water.

"April 2020. Stay tuned," BigHit wrote.

Now, with confirmation that new music is coming, 2020 is sure to be another big year for BTS. Not only did they land a fashion campaign with Fila, but they rang in the new year with a bang by performing a medley of their hits on Dick Clark's famous New Year's Rockin' Eve.