BTS’ Fila Photoshoot Is Here: See the Group’s First Ad Campaign

BTS and Fila have teamed up for a new ad campaign.

On Monday (December 23), the sportswear company unveiled the first image from its BTS photoshoot with members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope. The photos show the group wearing white T-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies, as well as headbands that feature Fila's logo, as they pose together for the epic shot.

“We decided to offer a surprise sneak peek of the campaign, in an effort to express our appreciation [for] the support,” a Fila spokesperson said in a press release. “With an undeniable synergy between Fila and BTS and the positive feedback we’ve received from consumers, we look forward to sharing more in the coming year.”

As of right now, only one picture has been released, but Fila revealed fans can look forward to more in the new year since they'll be dropping the full campaign in 2020. According to Footwear News, the "ads will appear internationally across Fila stores, brand websites and social media channels."

Check out a photo of BTS' Fila ad campaign, below:

It was first announced that BTS would be the new faces of Fila back in October, which means we're going to see the boys wear this brand a lot in the future. There's still no word yet on whether a new sneaker launch will be included, but prior to teaming up with Fila, BTS partnered with Puma in 2018 for a sold-out shoe collab.

Either way, fans seem very excited to see more pics from the BTS x Fila photoshoot.