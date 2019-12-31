BTS Performs a Medley of ‘Make It Right’ and ‘Boy With Luv’ on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

BTS helped ring in 2020 by performing live on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Tuesday (December 31).

The seven members took to the iconic red steps in New York City's Time Square in the brisk cold to begin their performance with "Make It Right." Fans camped outside for days ahead of the event just to get a close spot to see their favorite artists.

The group made their way up to the main stage by passing the thousands of people in the busy streets while continuing performing the song. Once they reached the stage, the fan chants began and the crowd went wild for their performance of "Boy With Luv."

At the very end of their performance, Jimin got his jacket stuck on his head and continued the choreography like a true professional. The internet immediately turned it into a meme and shared their reactions to the sweet unplanned moment.

See the fan reactions to their performance, below.