BTS Offer Message of Hope to Fans Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

BTS checked in with fans from quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show’s HomeFest coronavirus special Monday (March 30) where they not only offered the world a message of hope but performed their 2019 single "Boy With Luv" in their practice room in South Korea.

"ARMY, are you all doing well?" V asked in Korean. "We miss you. I hope we'll see you soon."

"During a time when social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here," RM added in the video message. "It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected through our shared experiences, our courage, and our laughter."

You can also check out their full performance in the video, below:

BTS' appearance comes shortly they announced they're rescheduling the upcoming North American leg of their Map of the Soul World Tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The late show's hour-long episode also featured performances by John Legend, Ben Platt Will Ferrell, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, David Blaine and Billie Eilish, who sang "Everything I Wanted" with her brother Finneas while holding two adorable pitbull puppies she's fostering amid the pandemic.