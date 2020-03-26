BTS Postpone ‘Map of the Soul’ North American Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

BTS are rescheduling the upcoming North American leg of their Map of the Soul World Tour due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Big Hit Entertainment released a statement on Thursday (March 26) concerning the tour dates. It was revealed earlier in the day that the United States now has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally.

“We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR- NORTH AMERICA schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost,” a statement on the Weverse app read. The North American leg was originally set to kick off on April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

On Tuesday (March 24), Big Hit Entertainment released a separate statement that warned fans that there could be changes to upcoming tour dates and also revealed their plan to reschedule their previously postponed concerts in Seoul. All tickets purchased will be honored at the new yet to be announced tour dates.

As of now, the group will still be performing back to back shows in Japan in June and the European leg of the tour in July. At the time of this article's publication, the North American tour dates read "TBA" on the group's official website.