BTS' "ON" music video just broke a major record hours after its release.

After dropping their highly-anticipated fourth album Map of the Soul: 7 last week, the group made history once again, becoming the biggest YouTube premiere of all time with over 1.54 million viewers tuning in for video's debut Thursday (February 27). In just four hours, the track already has 18 million views and counting.

You can check out BTS' record-breaking "ON" music video, below:

The new music video, which fans have compared to movies like The Lion King and The Maze Runner, as well as the TV show Games of Thrones, is meant to symbolically depict BTS' "vow to accept their predestined path as fate and to keep going on, no matter the obstacles," according to a press release.

"The band’s signature charisma and perfectly synchronized choreography during the video’s dance break is set to attract the attention of millions of viewers around the world," the press release continues. "As the global superstars continue to reach new heights, the lead single ‘ON’ sees BTS reach yet a new apex as versatile musical artists on a celebrated seventh year of their career.”

"ON" isn't BTS' only YouTube record since they also have three other videos in the top 10 biggest 24 hour debuts in YouTube history. Aside from their Kinetic Manifesto Film, which showed RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and V show off some spectacular choreography, garnering a whopping 46.5 million views, the band currently holds the record for the No. 1 biggest 24-hour debut for the music video for "Boy With Luv" with Halsey.