BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ Has Already Broken Records

BTS made their return with Map of the Soul: 7, and it's already a smash success.

The new album was released at 6 PM KST on Friday (February 21) to rave reviews. Each of the twenty tracks rose to the Top 20 on United States' iTunes chart, a feat not easily achieved.

Hanteo Chart reported that 2.13 million physical albums were sold in the first two hours of the record's release. In just one hour, they reached 1.03 million albums sold, which means that the group is once again the fastest Korean artist to reach 1 and 2 million in album sales via Hanteo. The group previously beat their own record for their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona, which reached the two million mark after the first week of the album's release.

That isn't the only record the seven men broke: the group broke their own pre-order album record with 3.42 million pre-orders in the first week of sale.

Last month, the group became the first Korean musicians to have an album certified Platinum by the RIAA. 2018's Love Yourself: Answer was certified Platinum along with numerous singles.