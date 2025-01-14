The Only Words You Should Look for When Buying Bottled Water

Our bottled water choices, from name brands to generic in various price ranges, are endless. That first refreshing gulp is the best.

For many, bottled water is the only way to go. While decades ago, people who paid for water were laughed at and made fun of as uppity or ridiculous for spending money on something that's always been free; it's been the norm for what seems like forever.

Can you imagine a world without bottled water? No way!

Whether you only buy bottled water when you're at the airport before you jump on your flight or it's the only way you drink water, I ran across some interesting info that may change how you shop for your next bottle.

According to Food and Wine Magazine, there's a guy who literally prides himself on knowing water like no one else. His name is Martin Riese, and he's a Mineral Water Sommelier certified by the German Mineral Water Trade Association. This has turned him into a social media influencer.

It's not about the brand. It's more about the source. Don't care if the brand is called Arrowhead, Crystal Geyser, or Smartwater. It's more about where the water is coming from.

According to Food and Wine, the only phrase that truly matters when you're buying water is if the bottle says it's "mineral water." If the bottle says "purified water," then keep moving until you see the words mineral water.

When you look at the labels, and it says purified water, that actually means it's processed tap water. They're filtering everything out. So, it doesn't have any nutritional value [like] calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium.

According to Bon Appetit Magazine, drinking mineral water at its core provides your body with the minerals you can't create on your own, like magnesium, calcium, sodium, and zinc.

Talk about an easy way to boost your mineral intake.

