3 Things You Need to Do Right Now Before the TikTok Ban

A potential TikTok ban could take effect on Jan. 19.

In preparation, many are saying goodbye to their longtime followers and restructuring business plans to keep their small businesses afloat on other platforms.

Others are starting the process of transitioning to other apps like Lemon8, Neptune, YouTube Shorts and more.

Some have even begun moving on to the Chinese app Red Note just to prove a point.

READ MORE: 6 Apps People Are Moving to After the TikTok Ban

But considering new apps to move to isn't the only thing TikTok users should do in the app's final days, should the ban go through.

Here are three things you should make sure to do before the TikTok ban.

Save Your Uploaded Content

First, be sure to save anything you uploaded to your TikTok account if you don't want to lose access to it.

This includes – but is not limited to – dance challenges, funny filters, viral trends you participated in with friends and family, pet videos, yearly compilation videos... and the list goes on and on.

Over the last five years of TikTok's exponential growth, millions of users have been a part of hilarious and heartwarming trends, and you don't want to see those moments lost.

TikTok has a function that allows you to request your data, but there are also external apps that can help you mass download your content.

Download Your Liked and Favorite Videos

Second, make sure to download your liked and favorite videos.

TikTok is a hub of information, tutorials, shopping and so much more, and many people use it to catalog recipes, lifestyle trends, fashion ideas, products and more.

Make sure you go through your liked videos and your collections to save all of the info you don't want to let go of.

Follow Your Favorite Creators and Influencers on Other Platforms

Lastly, don't lose track of your favorite creators.

Most likely, creators on TikTok can be found elsewhere online, such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and other places.

Many have already begun sharing their handles for other social media platforms with their followers ahead of the potential ban, but if you haven't seen any yet, check out your favorite creators' pages to see where you can find them.